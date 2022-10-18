Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting

A photo of a black bear cub at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro on Nov. 22, 2021.(WVIR)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.

District 51 says that none of the students had any direct encounters with the cub, but the school sheltered-in-place Tuesday morning.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly afterwards, but D51 said that the students would be kept inside for the day out of an abundance of caution.

