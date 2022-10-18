Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.

District 51 says that none of the students had any direct encounters with the cub, but the school sheltered-in-place Tuesday morning.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly afterwards, but D51 said that the students would be kept inside for the day out of an abundance of caution.

