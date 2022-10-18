Amber alert issued in Aurora for 10-month-old

Amber Alert 10/18/22
Amber Alert 10/18/22(CBI)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AURORA Colo. (KJCT) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for 10-month-old A’myah Gordon in Aurora, Colo.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored butterfly sweatshirt with grey sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh, according to the Aurora Police Department. She is a brown haired African American infant girl, according to the provided description.

Police believe that she may have been taken in a white SUV.

The APD states that Gordon is likely with her mother Alexis Mears, an 18-year-old black haired African American woman who is 5′4″ inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Mears does not have custody of Gordon.

Mears was last seen wearing a black head scarf, a grey sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and black shoes.

They were last seen at around 11:40 at the Aurora Public Library at 14949 East Alameda Parkway.

The APD asks anyone who sees either of them or knows anything to call 303-739-1870 or 911.

