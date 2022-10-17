Mesa County 2023 budget book proposal now online

Image depicting a calculator, pen and the ups and downs of the stock market.
The online document will allow viewers to see interactive charts to understand plans for budget and see comparisons to previous years.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s proposed 2023 budget book is now available in an interactive online document to make it more accessible to the public.

The County’s new budgeting and planning software streamlines the development and management of the County’s annual budget, improving transparency and accessibility.

The budget book is available to the public to view Mesa County’s finances or to engage in the budget process.

The online budget allows users to view interactive charts and graphs to see different levels of detail, compare data to previous years, and to view explanations that help make budget information easier to understand.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Colorado's Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news...
Election supervisor appointed after Colorado clerk’s blunder
An interview with Joe O'Dea
Interview with Joe O’Dea
An interview with Michael Bennet.
Interview with Michael Bennet
The new hotline will allow Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese or Vietnamese speakers to...
Language Assistance Hotline available for Colorado ballot