Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Riverdale’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the, Riverdale!

Riverdale is a nine-year-old Boxer mix looking for someone to cuddle up with after a long day. Riverdale is on the older side and would work great in a house with older kids or adults who aren’t as active. He gets along well with other dogs.

Riverdale is on the skinnier side and can stand to gain a few more pound.

If you are interested in adopting Riverdale contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.