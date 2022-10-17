Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch speaks...
Frisch denies blackmail allegations retweeted by Boebert
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
The ruins of a building that was part of a Native American boarding school on the Rosebud Sioux...
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
FILE - President Joe Biden reacts after signing a proclamation to designate the first national...
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
Killed in the line of duty: So far, 2022 has been an especially violent and deadly year for law...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says