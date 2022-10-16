Construction impacts on I-70

Construction continues near West Vail Pass, and there are several traffic impacts motorists...
Construction continues near West Vail Pass, and there are several traffic impacts motorists should be aware of.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VAIL, Colo. (KJCT) - The auxiliary lanes near Vail pass are still under construction. Traffic will be impacted throughout the week so crews can work.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 16:

  • Eastbound travelers can expect morning, evening, and overnight right-lane closures to be reduced to daytime shoulder closures from Mile Post 185 to 186.
  • Westbound travelers can expect morning, evening and overnight right-lane closures reduced to daytime shoulder closures from Mile Posts 184-186.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 17:

  • Eastbound travelers can expect a continuous right-lane closure from MP 186-187 for trail relocation work.
  • Westbound work will include a continuous right-lane closure from MP 184-188 for roadway construction (ending noon on Friday), daily right-shoulder closures from MP 181.5-182.5 from midnight to 10 a.m., and various daytime and evening lane and shoulder closures from MP 181.5-182.5 and MP 191-192 for ITS utility work.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 22:

  • Eastbound travelers can anticipate morning, evening and overnight right-lane closures reduced to daytime shoulder closures from MP 185-186.
  • Westbound travelers can expect right lane closure from MP 188-187.5 until 10 a.m. for westbound travelers

Morning, evening and overnight right-lane closures reduced to daytime shoulder closures from MP 184-186.

