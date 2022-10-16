Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.

Changes will start to occur tomorrow as cloud cover will begin moving in from the North and South in areas that will not receive it tonight, including Grand Junction, Delta, Olathe, and Montrose. While some cloud cover will remain for the morning and afternoon hours and give off partly cloudy skies, areas in the San Juans will receive the next rainmaker. The rainmaker won’t arrive until the afternoon for the San Juans and areas near the Four Corners region. Some places in our mountains can receive snow showers during the evening hours. This rain/snowmaker will push southward out of the state by nighttime tomorrow, leaving partly cloudy skies overnight.

Temperatures will fall by a few degrees in many locations across the Western Slope, with Grand Junction and Montrose hovering in the lower 70s to upper 60s. However, we will stay above average over the next seven days, even with a light temperature dip.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

