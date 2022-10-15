Western Slope Varsity Football scores for Oct. 13-15

Scores for varsity high school football across the Western Slope are being recorded. This...
Scores for varsity high school football across the Western Slope are being recorded. This weekend we look at games from the Fruita Monument Wildcats, Olathe Pirates, Grand Junction Tigers, Palisade Bulldogs, Grand Junction Central Warriors, Delta Panthers, Rifle Bears, and the Montrose Red Hawks. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Friday has arrived and this beautiful fall weather makes great evening to watch football. Whether you’re at the game or at home, scores will be updated here as they become available for you to follow along.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the games are as follows:

The Fruita Monument Wildcats played the Aurora Central Trojans. With less than a minute to go in the first quarter, Fruita Monument Corben Rowell completed a 20-yard pass to Luke Bennett, scoring a touchdown. Both Rowell and Bennett are seniors. In the second quarter, Wyatt Sharpe, a junior at Fruita, scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown. With three minutes to go in the second quarter, Aurora Central senior, Cai’Reis Curby, scored a 64-yard rushing touchdown. At halftime the score was 21-7 Fruita. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Rowell completed another pass, this time a 44-yard pass to senior Easton Denton. The final score was 41-14 Fruita.

The Olathe Pirates varsity football team took a hard loss at their home conference game against North Fork Miners (Hotchkiss, CO) with a final score 42-0. Details of the game are unavailable.

On Friday, Oct. 14 the games are as follows:

At 4 p.m., the Grand Junction Tigers began playing the Bear Creek Bears. With a minute remaining in the first quarter, Grand Junction senior Miller Jones kicked a 34-yard field goal. At the beginning of the second quarter, Bear Creek sophomore Joshua Sandoval completed a 37-yard pass to senior Jerry Torrez, scoring a touchdown. Seven minutes later in the game, Sandoval completed a 16-yard pass to Torrez again, scoring a second touchdown. At halftime, score was 28-10 Bear Creek. Halfway through the third quarter, Sandoval completed another pass, this time 29 yards to Brandon Martinez, a Bear Creek senior, scoring another touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Sandoval completed a 29-yard pass to senior Elijah Thomas Jr., scoring yet another touchdown. With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Grand Junction picked it up again when freshman Junior Reigles completed a 40-yard pass to junior Tanner Roahrig and scored a touchdown. The final score was 42-17 Tigers.

At 6 p.m., the Palisade Bulldogs began playing the Summit Tigers. The game is currently at halftime and the score is 7-7.

At 7 p.m., the Grand Junction Central (GJC) Warriors will play against the Greeley Central Wildcats. Right off the bat in the first quarter, GJC Santana Martinez senior scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

The undefeated Delta Panthers will be playing at 78 p.m. against the Bayfield Wolverines.

The Rifle Bears will also play at 7 p.m. against the Aspen Skiers.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 12 p.m., the Coronado Cougars (Colorado Springs, CO) varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Montrose Red Hawks.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Adam Frisch and Lauren Boebert are at a near tie according to voter polls, and the election...
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
A Denver-based anti-bullying group is opening a lawsuit against District 51.
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

Latest News

Bruce charters & Len Ladue
Grand Junction veterans in Washington D.C. for Honor Flight
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch speaks...
Frisch denies blackmail allegations retweeted by Boebert
Grand Junction Regional Airport
Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive