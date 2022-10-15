Western Slope Varsity Football scores for Oct. 13-15

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Friday has arrived and this beautiful fall weather makes great evening to watch football. Whether you’re at the game or at home, scores will be updated here as they become available for you to follow along.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the games are as follows:

The Fruita Monument Wildcats played the Aurora Central Trojans. With less than a minute to go in the first quarter, Fruita Monument Corben Rowell completed a 20-yard pass to Luke Bennett, scoring a touchdown. Both Rowell and Bennett are seniors. In the second quarter, Wyatt Sharpe, a junior at Fruita, scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown. With three minutes to go in the second quarter, Aurora Central senior, Cai’Reis Curby, scored a 64-yard rushing touchdown. At halftime the score was 21-7 Fruita. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Rowell completed another pass, this time a 44-yard pass to senior Easton Denton. The final score was 41-14 Fruita.

The Olathe Pirates varsity football team took a hard loss at their home conference game against North Fork Miners (Hotchkiss, CO) with a final score 42-0. Details of the game are unavailable.

On Friday, Oct. 14 the games are as follows:

At 4 p.m., the Grand Junction Tigers began playing the Bear Creek Bears. With a minute remaining in the first quarter, Grand Junction senior Miller Jones kicked a 34-yard field goal. At the beginning of the second quarter, Bear Creek sophomore Joshua Sandoval completed a 37-yard pass to senior Jerry Torrez, scoring a touchdown. Seven minutes later in the game, Sandoval completed a 16-yard pass to Torrez again, scoring a second touchdown. At halftime, score was 28-10 Bear Creek. Halfway through the third quarter, Sandoval completed another pass, this time 29 yards to Brandon Martinez, a Bear Creek senior, scoring another touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Sandoval completed a 29-yard pass to senior Elijah Thomas Jr., scoring yet another touchdown. With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Grand Junction picked it up again when freshman Junior Reigles completed a 40-yard pass to junior Tanner Roahrig and scored a touchdown. The final score was 42-17 Tigers.

At 6 p.m., the Palisade Bulldogs began playing the Summit Tigers. The game is currently at halftime and the score is 7-7.

At 7 p.m., the Grand Junction Central (GJC) Warriors will play against the Greeley Central Wildcats. Right off the bat in the first quarter, GJC Santana Martinez senior scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

The undefeated Delta Panthers will be playing at 78 p.m. against the Bayfield Wolverines.

The Rifle Bears will also play at 7 p.m. against the Aspen Skiers.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 12 p.m., the Coronado Cougars (Colorado Springs, CO) varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Montrose Red Hawks.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.