Thursday Night Football: Fruita Monument takes down Aurora Central

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Aurora Central Trojans came into Grand Junction to take on the Fruita Monument Wildcats. The Wildcats jumped out to an early and fast 7-0 lead. In the first quarter, Senior Quarterback Nicholas Portillo ran a roll out to his left and hit Simeon Veasley on the out route for a nice gain. but it would be short of the first down. The Trojans would be forced to punt the ball but they fake it Cai’reis Curby who found a lane and some daylight as the trojans would convert on 4th down. But the trojans drive would eventually stall out. Wildcats would get the ball back and get another shot when former athlete of the week Luke Bennett rand a drag across the middle for a Touchdown. Nic Huskey’s kick would then put the cats up 14-0. The Trojans looking to answer and Curby would again take the handoff around the corner puts the stiff arm to Carter Vanceon his way into the endzone for a touchdown, making it a 14-7 game. Wildcats back on offense and Wyatt Sharpe would follow his blocks cutting right and up the field finding paydirt to make things 21-7 Cats at the half.

Frutia did not look back from there as they cruised to a 41-14 victory. Wyatt Sharpe had a great day on the ground as he scored 3 rushing touchdowns. As for the Trojans they now drop their last 4 games.

The Fruita Wildcats get their first conference win making them 1-1 in conference play. The Wildcats will have a tough challenge next week at an undefeated Broomfield High.

