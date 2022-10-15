Denver man guilty for drug and weapons charge

The defendant was already a convicted felon when he was arrested.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced a federal jury convicted Scott Lowe, a 38-year-old man, from Denver, of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to facts presented at trial, in February of 2020, Lowe was discovered in possession of 24.7 grams of methamphetamine, along with a loaded semiautomatic pistol, scales, and other items used to traffic narcotics, in a storage unit within his apartment complex.

Lowe had a previous separate violation of law and was under the supervision of the United States District Court of Colorado Probation Office. Lowe was stashing his contraband in a storage unit to avoid detection from probation officers.

The trial took place over three days and was presided by Judge William J. Martinez.

The jury returned its verdict on October 13, 2022.

Lowe will be sentenced on May 3, 2023.

