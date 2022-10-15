Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.

We will stay under clear skies tonight, and temperatures will fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and the upper 30s for Montrose. Clear skies will continue throughout most of the Western Slope by tomorrow, but some cloud cover will start to build in from the North towards the evening hours.

By Sunday, this is where conditions are going to change. While Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will remain mostly unchanged, aside from some light cloud cover, the next rainmaker will impact the southern portion of the Western Slope. Areas like Cortez and Durango can receive scattered showers around the afternoon hours and become more concentrated around the evening hours. Scattered showers will also occur in higher elevations, but some areas in our mountains will receive scattered snow showers. By the overnight hours, conditions will start to remain dry, and the trend of dry conditions will return by the following Monday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

