Grand Junction veterans in Washington D.C. for Honor Flight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More than 50 Colorado veterans are at the nation’s capital as part of Honor Flight to visit their respective memorials. Two of those veterans are from Grand Junction.

Bruce Charters and Len Ladue both served during the Vietnam War. Ladue was in the United States Marine Corps. and served for nine years. Bruce was in the Army infantry and served for just under two years. For Charters this is his first chance to visit the memorial in Washington D.C.

“I’d been trying to get on one for several years, and it came about,” said Charters. “I look forward to it and I look forward to spending some time with the veterans, and also spending time with the wall.”

Members from the Grand Junction Police Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Fire Department were on hand to surprise them as the two departed en route to Denver.

“I had no idea whatsoever,” said Charters. “None whatsoever.”

Ladue said he’s visited the memorials in Washington D.C. before, but this time is different.

“It’s different when you’re going there with your family and what not,” said Ladue. “When you’ve got kids to watch your mind is elsewhere. So I’m really looking forward to this trip.”

Like Charters, he was not expected to get the send off they received.

“It’s pretty overwhelming,” said Ladue. “You know, we were expecting to you know, pack the car, drive to Aspen, get in another car. We didn’t expect any of this at all.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.