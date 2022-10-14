Frisch denies blackmail allegations retweeted by Boebert

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - U-S Representative Lauren Boebert (R) retweeted an article from a syndicated website that accuses her opponent of being for sale.

Breitbart writes Adam Frisch (D) gave in to a blackmail threat from Aspen businessman Todd Gardner.

Frisch flatly denies the allegations. But the Colorado GOP has called for Frisch to step down.

The allegations stem from when Frisch sat on the Aspen city council.

We tried to substantiate Gardner’s claims, but he refused to interview with us or provide emails he says back up his story.

The Boebert campaign calls his accusations extremely credible.

The Frisch campaign calls it a lie and “DC-style smear tactics” to hurt Frisch and his family.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.