This week ends sunny, then clouds filter the sun this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our week is winding down. We’ll end the week on a sunny note, but clouds will increase this weekend.

This Weekend’s Weather Players

Our weekend is quickly approaching. Two different weather features will affect us this weekend, but neither of them will bring any big weather hiccups with them. The first system is an upper level disturbance that will track over Colorado on Saturday. There’s just enough moisture for an increase in clouds. The moisture is limited, however, so rain is unlikely. A larger upper level low pressure circulation will track south of us over Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. It will be just close enough to increase the clouds on Sunday and Monday. Rain will generally stay well south of us, but some rain may occasionally sneak as far north as Cortez, Durango, and the San Juan Mountains.

This Weekend’s Forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy around Grand Junction. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s with lows in the lower 40s. Montrose will be partly cloudy. Highs will range from upper 60s to lower 70s with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Delta will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Cortez will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a high in the lower 70s and a morning low in the mid-30s. Occasional rain is possible beneath a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. The high will be in the mid-60s. The low will be near 40 degrees. Rain will not be constant, so there will be some dry spells. Most of the rain will pass south of us.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and crisp. Sunset is at 6:40 PM. We’ll cool quickly from lower 70s around 6 PM to lower 60s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and chilly. Low temperatures by morning will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be sunny and comfortably - but unseasonably - warm. High temperatures will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 74 degrees around Delta, and 72 degrees around Cortez.

