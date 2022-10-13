Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bodhi’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Bodhi!

Bodhi is a one-year-old male dog full of spunk. While he is on the smaller side weighing in at 32lbs he is full of muscle. Bodhi gets along well with other male dogs but can be a little pushy towards females. He does great around people and would make an excellent family dog.

Bodhi is an active dog and would work well in an active home.

If you’re interested in adopting Bodhi, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

