Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon (24) breaks a bat as he singles during the eighth inning of a...
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon (24) breaks a bat as he singles during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game.

The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Colorado’s offense struggled with slugger Kris Bryant limited to 42 games due to back soreness and plantar fasciitis. The team had a .254 average, which was the second-lowest in team history behind last season’s .249 mark. Their 149 homers also were the second-fewest over a full season in franchise history.

Manager Bud Black will return in 2023 for a seventh season with the club. His staff includes bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.

