President Joe Biden Designates Camp Hale Continental Divide as National Monument

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, October 12, President Joe Biden designated Camp Hale Continental Divide as the first national monument of his presidency.

The President was joined by local and state officials at the event where their expressed their gratitude to the President for preserving the area in and around Camp Hale.

The designation protects over 225,000 acres from planned oil, mining and gas drilling in the future. During his visit to Camp Hale, President Biden also announced taking steps to conserve the Thompson Divide.

