President Joe Biden Designates Camp Hale Continental Divide as National Monument

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, October 12, President Joe Biden designated Camp Hale Continental Divide as the first national monument of his presidency.

The President was joined by local and state officials at the event where their expressed their gratitude to the President for preserving the area in and around Camp Hale.

The designation protects over 225,000 acres from planned oil, mining and gas drilling in the future. During his visit to Camp Hale, President Biden also announced taking steps to conserve the Thompson Divide.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
A singed semi-truck straddles the median of I-70 after an accident.
Semi-truck accident on I-70, near exit 119

Latest News

The Colorado Avalanche lift the championship banner into the arena rafters before the team's...
Avs raise banner, beat Blackhawks 5-2 to start title defense
FILE - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a committee meeting in Baton...
EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying
KJCT Daybreak - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Daybreak - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version