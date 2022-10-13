Government officials react to Camp Hale as the newest national monument

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re tracking the reaction to President Joe Biden’s designation. It’s split down party lines.

Senator Michael Bennet said he’s grateful President Biden is answering Colorado’s call to honor veterans, protect wildlife and public lands, and strengthen the outdoor recreation economy. But the Republican National Committee fired back. They called the visit a rescue mission for Bennet. He’s running for reelection. RNC said the president’s stop would be as ineffective as Bennet has been in the Senate.

Senator John Hickenlooper said he praised President Biden and thanked the efforts of the 10th Mountain Division Veterans and local Coloradans. But the Colorado GOP called the proclamation "the definition of an election year stunt."

The designation will protect over 225,000 acres from new mining or oil and gas drilling, and that’s a big point of contention.

In a phone call, Democratic candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, Adam Frisch, said he’s supportive of the designation. He told KJCT News 8 there’s more than enough land to honor special places in our history and allow robust domestic energy production.

Frisch is running against incumbent Republican Lauren Robert. She took to Twitter to slam President Biden and said President Biden is locking up 280,000 acres. Boebert called it a land grab that would prevent energy and natural resources production.

