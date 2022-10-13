Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County.

State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.

The car then traveled down a steep embankment and landed near Jay Creek.

Troopers say an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died, both passengers.

Emergency crews took the 18-year-old driver to the hospital with moderate injuries, and another 18-year-old was rushed to the ER with serious injuries.

Troopers say that alcohol or marijuana may have been possible factors in the crash.

Further details will be updated when they become available.

