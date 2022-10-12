Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost.

Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying she failed to a pass a single piece of legislation during her tenure and has “consistently voted against legislation that would benefit the 3rd Congressional District.”

“What’s more disconcerting is that she continues to lie to voters and claims credit for things she had absolutely nothing to do with,” Coram continues. “Bottom line, instead of working to represent the people in the 3rd CD, Lauren spends her time jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric that only divides this country further. It’s disgraceful and we should expect more from our United States Representative.”

“I believe Adam Frisch is a good man,” Coram says. “He has demonstrated that he is more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity. That’s important. Naturally, Adam and I differ on various policies and issues. However, I know that he is the type of person who will come to the table and have a conversation. That is what we should expect from our representative.”

“Let’s elect someone who cares about representing the majority of people in the middle that are fed up with extreme partisanship and juvenile antics. Join me in voting for Adam Frisch for Congress,” Coram concluded.

Lauren Boebert received 45% of the total primary vote in June, while Frisch received 55%.

Coram is serving as co-chair of Republicans for Frisch, a coalition for those who have different conservative values on issues like economy, caring for veterans, and protecting Colorado’s water.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Don Coram, who has been an upstanding leader and public servant who cares deeply about the people of Western Colorado,” said Frisch. “Coram recognizes that extremists like Boebert make it impossible to get things done for the people of CO-3. I am building a strong bipartisan coalition to ensure that the people of Southern and Western Colorado have an effective representative in Washington who will focus on the issues facing their families, their communities, and their businesses.”

Keating Research, a democratic polling company, conducted several polls regarding the election, the most recent being last week, showing 45% of likely voters said they would vote for Frisch and 47% said they’d vote for Boebert. Being within 2%, results are a statistical tie given the poll’s 4.4% margin of error.

This same poll in July showed 49% of likely voters supporting Boebert and 42% supporting Frisch. The difference in polls between July and last week show an increase in likely Frisch voters and decrease in likely Boebert voters, giving the impression that Frisch is gaining more support from voters.

