Semi-truck accident on I-70, near exit 119

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers on I-70 today may see the singed remains of a semi-truck near exit 119 in Glenwood Canyon.

The truck is straddling the barrier between both east and westbound lanes, so partial lane closures should be expected until the wreck is removed.

The cause is currently unknown and there is no word from authorities yet on fatalities or injuries.

This story is still developing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

