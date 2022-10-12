Semi-truck accident on I-70, near exit 119

A singed semi-truck straddles the median of I-70 after an accident.(Hannah Hickman)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers on I-70 today may see the singed remains of a semi-truck near exit 119 in Glenwood Canyon.

The truck is straddling the barrier between both east and westbound lanes, so partial lane closures should be expected until the wreck is removed.

The cause is currently unknown and there is no word from authorities yet on fatalities or injuries.

This story is still developing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

