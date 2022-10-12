No surprise what the top issue is for voters

The economy is the number one ranked issue for voters this November according to polls.
economy
economy(MGN)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is less than a month between now and Election Day and voters have a lot to think about as they head to the polls. However, there is one thing that pollsters say is top of mind for voters and it is the same topic that consistently has remained number one.

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

That was James Carville’s essential advice to then presidential candidate Bill Clinton 30 years ago. It worked then and according to weekly surveys this year from Morning Consult, the issue is most important for voters once again.

“That is driving a lot of the energy particularly among voters in the middle,” said Eli Yokley, senior reporter with Morning Consult.

Morning Consult/Politico surveys conducted the last two years show voters trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle the economy as well as national security and immigration. That is why Danielle Alvarez with the RNC says it is time to give control of Congress back to the GOP.

“(House Minority) Leader (Kevin) McCarthy and the House Republicans just recently put out a ‘Commitment to America’ to address the economy, make sure that we have an economy that works for everyone, make sure America is safe, make sure that our government is accountable, and make sure that America is free,” said Alvarez.

However, those same surveys say about half of voters think gun violence and abortion are “very” important issues which could likely help Democrats following the shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

“We’re seeing horrific stories of ten-year-old rape victims who are forced to drive across state lines just to be able to make their own health care decisions and this is this is what the Republican Party has been talking about for 50 years. And now, because they’ve successfully overturn Roe v Wade, they’re pushing even further,” said Ammar Moussa, rapid response director for the DNC.

Midterms are often seen as a referendum on the sitting president and Morning Consult shows the president’s approval rating around 45 percent. Morning Consult also says Democrats are more enthusiastic about voting in November but that is no guarantee they hold onto the House or the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Proposition 123
Proposition 123 for Grand Junction
Most common Victim's Rights Act crimes January to December 2021
After the Crash

Latest News

LIVE: Biden to designate national monument in Colorado
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban
Walker Warnock senate race
Senate elections expert discusses “toss up” Georgia race
Aaron Hancey, Fruita's newest city council member.
Newly selected Fruita City Council member sets a high bar for himself