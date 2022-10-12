Fall colors have visitors super cruising in southern Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While colors have already hit their peak in northern parts of the state, the reds and yellows associated with autumn are just hitting their glory in southern Colorado. Pumpkin patches and fall foliage bring drivers out and about in the Rockies.

Western Colorado is known for premier hiking, camping, hunting and mountain biking. Fall weather temperatures typically bring a steady volume of in-state and out-of-state visitors who may not be familiar with the southwest area’s roadways or with towing in mountain conditions.

Crash data from the beginning of 2022 through the end of September in the southwest region of the state shows 46 fatal crashes investigated by Colorado State Troopers. A majority of these crashes stem from two causes, impaired driving and lane violations. Lane violations include switching lanes in a dangerous manner or crossing over the center or side lane lines.

“People know that there is never a time or place to safely drive intoxicated. It comes down to making one simple choice to never drive impaired,” said Major Brett Williams, District Five Commander for the Colorado State Patrol. “Lane violations can also be prevented. Whether it is a distraction behind the wheel or simply not knowing the conditions of the road. One of the most important things a driver can do to ensure a good trip is to gain some awareness about what to expect on his or her route.”

To assist visitors traveling in the area, the Colorado State Patrol has updated their Super Cruising in Colorado web resource to prepare visitors on the scenic byways and mountainous roadways throughout the area.

The website also provides information on navigating various mountain conditions such as steep turns and blind corners, while also adding links to local weather information and information on how to properly load a trailer to avoid swaying.

