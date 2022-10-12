Country Jam 2023: Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson announced to headline the country music festival in Colorado

COLORADO, October 12, 2022 - A powerful country music lineup featuring headliners Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson was just released for the 31st year of the Country Jam Colorado music festival, producers of the event just announced.

Country Jam Colorado will be held June 22-24 on the Country Jam Ranch near Grand Junction, Colorado. The three-day live music and camping event is one of the area’s longest-running and largest country music festivals in the state, drawing crowds from all across the US.

This year’s main stage acts will also feature Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan Wade, Ian Munsick, Runaway June, Eddie Montgomery and so many more. Star Caleb Lee Hutchinson will return again to Emcee the festival.

Country Jam Colorado tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 am MT on October 21 at www.countryjam.com.

More information to come on the fan-favorite Next From Nashville Stage lineup for 2023.

Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the deluxe version of his new album Body Language, out now. The album features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, “Happy Anywhere” (featuring Gwen Stefani). Prior to “Happy Anywhere,” Shelton and Stefani celebrated a 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 with “Nobody But You,” which has now topped 480 million global streams. As his award wins approach the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People’s Choice Awards (7), among many others. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is an eight-time champion.

Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean has learned a thing or two about the music he has made over the past 16 years, but as far as he’s come, Aldean always looks back home to Macon, Georgia. Both where he is from and how far he has taken his signature sound is reflected throughout his 10th studio album MACON, GEORGIA, as the expansive release “kicks off his career’s next era” (Tennessean) with 20 new tunes and 10 unheard live tracks showcasing

everything he does. Aldean has bolstered 27 No. One hits, 15 billion streams and has sold more than 20 million albums. Notably, seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified PLATINUM or more and he has the most Top 10 song on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artists, since making his chart debut in 2005.

Cody Johnson is an artist who Music Row predicts “just might be the future of real country music.” His new 18-track double album Human, which debuted at the top of the country albums chart the week of its release, is stacked top to bottom with songs that Johnson considers ones that were originally dubbed too country for country. Johnson has established a following of loyal fans by doing just that and remaining true to his cowboy roots. Known as CoJo Nation, his fans regularly sell out shows across the country and have helped him earn multiple ACM and CMA Awards nominations, as well as numerous RIAA platinum and gold singles and album certifications that now tally 14.

Visit www.countryjam.com for more information on the festival, and follow Country Jam Colorado on Facebook and Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.

Country Jam Colorado held in scenic Grand Junction is June 22-24, 2023 and features the biggest stars in country music. Camp and celebrate with thousands of friends and family under the stars. Tickets and camping go on sale October 21st at 9am MT including VIP, Reserved and General Admission, plus weekend upgrade options. New for 2023 is a fan pit experience directly in front of the stage.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.