Boulder Veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

BOULDER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, between March 10, 2020 and September 22, 2021, Oklesh utilized her Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration number to obtain controlled substances from a distributor while leaving the impression that they were for the use of legitimate veterinary patients, rather than for her personal use.

Oklesh appeared in front of Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews on October 11, 2022.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecution is being handled by the Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Mance.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.