ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report...
This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.(Pexels via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.

Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36.

This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years.

The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT’s subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses.

The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Proposition 123
Proposition 123 for Grand Junction
Most common Victim's Rights Act crimes January to December 2021
After the Crash

Latest News

Lova Robinson, 4, plays with bubbles at the Bumble Art Studio day care in Astoria, Ore.,...
‘Desperation’: Child care struggle worsens in rural U.S.
Country Jam 2023 lineup
Country Jam 2023: Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson announced to headline the country music festival in Colorado
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near