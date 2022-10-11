Pushback from city’s lodging and short-term rental tax

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The midterm elections are less than one month away and a key issue that will be on the ballot is a proposed solution to solve the city’s current housing crisis. Recently, the city council passed a 1 percent lodging and 8 percent short-term rental tax increase. Some members of the local hotel industry, however, do not agree with the approach.

Jonathan Purdy, Executive Director of the Horizon Drive District, said, “why is it that the tourist coming in to visit Grand Junction are paying for the problem that was created within Grand Junction in general.”

The Horizone Drive District makes up for about 73 percent of the city’s hotels. He feels this will hurt the hotel business and tourism. He said, “so yes, this will negatively impact our industry.”

Purdy isn’t the only one who believes this will hurt the city. Alexis, from Octopus Coffee, doesn’t think it’s fair for hotels to pay for what the short-term rental industry has done to the community. She says, “I don’t have any skin in the game, but I think it’s unfair that hotels should pay for the damage that the vacation rental industry is doing for locals.”

So, who do they recommend pay for this tax. Purdy says, look to those who are causing the problem. “You look at the developers or real estate agencies and things like that, the people who are receiving the largest amount of money by the prices” he said, “I mean they’re the ones in many ways that are driving this problem, maybe they’re the ones that should pay for it.”

What do you think about this tax? Let us know on our Facebook or Twitter page.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.