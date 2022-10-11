Cold front increases clouds and winds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Tuesday morning is starting off pretty similar to our last several mornings around the Western Slope, but some changes will be on the way later today. Sunny skies with a few scattered clouds will continue through the morning, then clouds will start to increase into the afternoon ahead of the approach of a cold front into the Western Slope. Wind gusts will be on the increase in addition to the clouds, with most places around the region seeing wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour into the afternoon. There’s enough moisture to increase clouds along the front, but not enough moisture to pop up more than a shower or two primarily along the northern portions of the Continental Divide. We’ll still see enough sunshine before the front arrives to warm us into the middle and upper 70s, then we’ll start cooling off rather quickly as skies clear out overnight tonight. Much drier air will drop overnight lows into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Much drier air on the back side of the front brings sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures through the day on Wednesday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s, but dew points in the middle to upper teens and lower 20s will make those temperatures feel so much better into Wednesday afternoon. We’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies through the remainder of the work week and into the early portions of the weekend, with highs quickly rebounding back into the lower and middle 70s.

Clouds will gradually be on the increase through the day on Saturday, then we could start to see some clouds and small rain chances moving into the region by Sunday. We’ll turn a little cooler as well with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. More clouds and slightly better rain chances arrive by Monday, and temperatures are expected to turn a little bit cooler still with highs in the lower to middle 60s. There’s still some inconsistencies that need to be ironed out over this timeframe through the next several days. Some data brings clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures in the region, while others stay dry, sunny, and warm.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

