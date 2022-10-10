Newly selected Fruita City Council member sets a high bar for himself

Aaron Hancey, Fruita's newest city council member.
Aaron Hancey, Fruita's newest city council member.(Aaron Hancey for Fruita City Council)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita City Council announced Monday that it has filled the vacated position left by former councilmember Heather O’Brien following her departure in early September. The council received five applications for the position and selected Aaron Hancey.

Hancey, who describes himself as “your conservative voice” on his Facebook page, was previously a candidate for the city council during the 2022 Fruita Municipal Election. According to his biography on the City of Fruita’s webpage, Hancey believes that the essence of being an elected official includes “enormous responsibility, high expectations, exceptional performance, unparalleled integrity, and unwavering trust.”

Hancey moved to Fruita eight years ago after being hired as a Financial Controller for West Star Aviation. Before that, he was an auditor and consultant for a CPA firm in Denver. He also started a consulting practice in 2018.

“We had a lot of great candidates and appreciate the candidate’s willingness to serve the community. We look forward to serving with Aaron on City Council,” said Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid.

Hancey is also a survivor of the Columbine shooting in 1999 and is credited with trying to prevent coach and teacher Dave Sanders’s death.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park identified
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Proposition 123
Proposition 123 for Grand Junction

Latest News

The man was arrested for possessing a loaded pistol at Children's Hospital in Aurora.
Aurora man arrested for weapons violation
FILE - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a committee meeting in Baton...
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
FILE - Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic looks at the Stanley Cup during a rally for...
Core exercise: Avs follow pattern of Stanley Cup champions
Road Construction
Co 13 Rio Blanco Hill Widening Project begins