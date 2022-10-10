Co 13 Rio Blanco Hill Widening Project begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Rio Blanco Hill is located in Garfield County on Colorado Highway 13, and will undergo safety maintenance and improvements including widening the road, embankment and drainage work.

Road work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 through Oct. 20. Saturday work may occur, weather depending.

During construction, roads will have a width restriction of 12 feet. The speed limit will be 35 through the work zone and traffic is advised to take detours. Traffic will be guided with alternating lane closures.

These improvements are designed to give safer travel during inclement weather, higher traffic volumes, and to prevent road erosion. The resurfacing and widening will create smoother pavement and improved driving conditions. Additionally chain up areas will be added to improve safety for travelers when weather suddenly changes.

Work completed includes:

Installation of box culverts

Pipe installation

Asphalt patching

On Site Grading

It is noted that after road work is completed, there will still be gravel on some trenches and sections. Motorists are advised to use caution during and after work.

