City of Grand Junction ARPA committee decides on six projects for funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides state and local governments funding. The City of Grand Junction received $10.4 million and is anticipating using 9 million dollars to fund projects across the grand valley. $1.4 million was allocated to Visit Grand Junction, the Air Alliance, and the Sports Commission to offset lodging tax revenue loss.

The City of Grand Junction’s ARPA committee is helping to decide which projects to fund. They have selected six projects to support three major challenges the city is facing: affordable housing, homelessness, and mental and behavioral health.

“There are so many things that we thought could be reasonable to fund as coming out of the pandemic and looking at the priorities of the city that were already in place,” said Randall Reitz, city council representative.

The funds are to support local governments in response to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. Reitz said the city council created the ARPA committee to provide input on where the remaining $9 million should be directed toward. “We wanted to have a very thoughtful deliberative process that included lots of community input.”

The committee received 30 proposals from the community. “They each vetted the proposals from their area,” said Reitz.”They brought forward three proposals from each of those different areas, and then as the committee, they voted to bring it down to six, total, two from each of the different areas.”

The proposals include creating a land bank that the city can use to support new housing projects, providing a down payment assistance program, mental health programs, and more. The committee’s recommendations are not set in stone.

“The council will vote on them in a couple of weeks to see if we approve them as is,” said Reitz. “Or if we want to send it back to them for another step. I’m hoping we’ll go with it as is. I think they did great work. I’d like to endorse what they’re doing rather than having them change it or start over. But hopefully, things will all be approved well before the end of the year.”

ARPA funding needs to be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026

