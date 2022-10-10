Aurora man arrested for weapons violation

The man was arrested for possessing a loaded pistol at Children's Hospital in Aurora.
The man was arrested for possessing a loaded pistol at Children's Hospital in Aurora.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
AURORA, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jeremy Lavon Tate, a 27-year-old, of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a machinegun.

According to a previously filed criminal complaint, Tate was arrested at Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Sept. 24, 2022, while in possession of a pistol loaded with a round in the chamber.

The Aurora Police took possession of the firearm and noticed it had an auto-convertor switch, allowing the firearm to work in the same capacity of a machinegun. A high-capacity magazine with an additional 17 rounds was found in the firearm.

Investigators learned that Tate is a previously convicted felon.

The defendant was arraigned by Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter on October 6, 2022. Judge Neureiter ordered him to be detained.

