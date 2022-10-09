GJPD responds to early morning shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business.

One woman was taken by a private vehicle to St. Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot would, she was later identified as an employee of the business.

About an hour later, a male arrived at the scene with a gunshot would to the arm. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses say there may have been a third victim.

The GJPD was searching for the suspect when he returned to the scene and turned himself in.

Further details have yet to be determined and updates will be made when as they become available.

