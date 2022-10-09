Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled.

At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin out and roll on its side.

Two people were sent to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic was alternated for several hours but the roadway is now cleared.

