Art Festival Weekend in Grand Junction

Art Festival Weekend
Art Festival Weekend((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, the Art Festival took over Main Street. Over 60 local artists got a chance to share their art with the community. The Artist Expo included live demonstrations,  interactive art, and the installation of 19 new “Art on the Corner” sculptures from regional artists.

Kyra Seppie with Downtown Grand Junction said Art Fest is about exposing the artistic talent of the valley.

“So our downtown is a creative district called GJ Creates, and we really like to highlight all the great local art in our community. Our downtown businesses are really supportive of the arts, and we love to have local art here in the Grand Valley and highlight everyone who is a part of it.”

The Art Festival continues Sunday with the Grand Junction Film Festival at the Avalon Theater. For more information, visit www.visitgrandjunction.com.

