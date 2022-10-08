Western Slope Football updates for Oct 6-8

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and we are here to keep you updated on the Varsity Football scores across the valley.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats won their home non-conference game against the Grand Junction Tigers with a score of 35-14.

Games continue this evening, October 7, and updates will be posted as they become available.

At 6 p.m. the Montrose Red Hawks began playing home game agains the Falcon Falcons.

At 7 p.m., the Olathe Pirates will play an away game against the Roaring Fork Rams.

At 7 p.m., the Palisade Bulldogs will play a home game against the Eagle Valley Devils (Gypsum, CO).

At 7 p.m., the Rifle Bears will play a home game against the Basalt Longhorns.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Grand Junction Central Warriors will play a home game against the Loveland Red Wolves.

