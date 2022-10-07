Valley sunshine and mountain rain continues into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re off to yet another sunny start to our day as we wrap up the work week across the Western Slope. Clouds from earlier this morning over the east-central and southwestern portions of the region have since faded away, and we’re seeing plenty of sunshine across just about all of the Western Slope through the middle portions of the morning. While the northern and central portions of the region will continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies, clouds and scattered showers will pop up once again over the San Juan Mountains. Some of the highest peaks could see some snowflakes, especially if some of that moisture continue into the evening hours. Highs across the rest of the region will once again wind up mostly in the lower to middle 70s. Skies will once again clear out through the evening and into the overnight hours, giving us some pretty good Friday Night Football weather around the Western Slope. Several places could see some cooler temperatures settling in as the games come to a close later this evening.

Mostly sunny skies continue throughout the weekend across most of the Western Slope with highs in the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s. Clouds and a few showers will continue to remain possible over the San Juan Mountains. More clouds and better rain chances will become a little more widespread across more of the Western Slope into early next week, but still the highest rain chances will remain pinned to the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. Rain chances were looking pretty good for places like Grand Junction and Montrose on Tuesday through much of this week, but more recent data has trended much drier for those locations.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies settle back into the region through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than where we will be through the weekend and into early next week, with highs in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.