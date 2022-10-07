Seasonable temperatures and mountain showers through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As our forecast is evolving with next week’s storm system, it looks drier and drier for us. There’s still a small chance for some rain, but it may be more rainy over along the Front Range as opposed to here on the Western Slope.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear with some clouds over the mountains. Sunset is at 6:49 PM. Last light is at 7:15 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s around 6 PM to mid-60s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees in Delta, and 41 degrees in Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Most areas will stay dry, but a few mountain showers are possible. A shower could stray away from the mountains around Montrose, Nucla, and Cortez. High temperatures will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 68 degrees around Cortez.

This Weekend’s Weather

With the shifting of the forecast, this weekend looks drier. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower and even lightning are possible over and near the mountains. Snow flakes can fly on some of the highest peaks - especially over about 11,500 feet. We’ll mostly stay dry off of the mountains. Our high temperatures in the afternoons will be in the low-to-mid 70s. Our low temperatures in the mornings will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Our Next Rain Maker... Or Not

The chance for rain early next week has diminished greatly. The storm system that looked like it might affect us has been trending farther east and now appears less likely to impact us in Western Colorado. The sharp temperature drop also may be a bigger deal east of the Rocky Mountains and less so here.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.