City to launch pilot recycling programs

Curbside Recycling Indefinitely, Inc.
Curbside Recycling Indefinitely, Inc.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In February, the City of Grand Junction acquired Curbside Recycling, Indefinitely Inc.

Now the city’s got plans to expand its services and introduce new recycling programs to divert waste from the landfill.

The city will implement pilot programs next year in select areas downtown and north Grand junction, and the Redlands to encourage residents to recycle.

“I thought it was about time I started doing it and cut down on the amount of garbage that goes to the dump,” said a Grand Junction resident. That’s what the city of Grand Junction wants.

The programs want to encourage the community to use smaller trash bins by implementing a green waste bin and dual-stream recycling bins for things like cardboard, fibers, paper, and non-glass containers.

“I think the city of grand junction had gone a long way to get us on that recycling kind of option for residents,” said Grand Junction General Services Director Jay Valentine. The city anticipates the pilot program could divert about 59,000 pounds of waste from the landfill per month.

“As we grow, of course, that’ll grow, and when you start, you know, looking at that over the years, that’s, that’s a lot of diversion from the landfill, and that’s really the goal,” said Valentine.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Latest News

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
D51 Board Revising Policy on Controversial Subjects
D51 Board Discusses How to Approach “Controversial Subjects”
Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
Most common Victim's Rights Act crimes January to December 2021
After the Crash