Staying sunny and seasonably warm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Thursday is starting off just about exactly as our Wednesday did around much of the Western Slope. Several places are seeing plenty of blue skies and not a cloud to be found, but some clouds are still lingering around in the far southern portions of the region in Cortez and Durango. Many of our valleys and lower elevations will continue to see sunny skies with only a few afternoon clouds later on today, while clouds and a few isolated showers will develop over the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s around much of the region, but some of the higher elevations that see a bit more cloud cover and a few more showers will be cooler. Mostly clear to clear skies continue overnight tonight with lows in the middle and upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies continue around much of the region through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, with rain chances ramping up a little more in the higher elevations. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, but some snowflakes are definitely possible in some of the highest elevations of the San Juans and the Divide. A stray shower coming down off of the San Juans and into Montrose is possible through the weekend, but not very likely. Grand Junction could also see a quick shower later this weekend and into early next week, but again it’s looking pretty unlikely at the moment. High temperatures will be a little cooler, but still in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will peak on Tuesday for much of the region, with scattered showers developing through the day. That will turn temperatures a little cooler still, with most places not getting much warmer than the upper 60s. Some showers could return to the region on Wednesday, but we should start to trend drier. Cooler temperatures will be the biggest difference you’ll notice with highs in the middle and upper 60s. High temperatures could continue to fall below average through the middle and end of next week.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

