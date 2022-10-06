D51 Board Discusses How to Approach “Controversial Subjects”

D51 Board Revising Policy on Controversial Subjects
D51 Board Revising Policy on Controversial Subjects(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51′s Board of Directors are discussing school how to best approach “controversial issues”, in classrooms.

As it stands, the district says a controversial issue is any problem or subject that invokes strong or opposing viewpoints, which may emerge in classrooms via digital or traditional media. That includes in different texts, or other materials that are screened by administrators like principals who have the final say if a material is used.

If a teacher wants to include a topic or resource that is considered controversial, the teacher will have to work with the school’s principal and may even have to let parents know, so they have the choice to opt their children out. “So that could be your hot topic items, like politics, religion, things like abortion, that really elicits a strong emotional response from people,” said D51 Board President Andrea Haitz. “We just need to have a very clear policy, if something like that is going to come up in a classroom, so that our parents are aware of what’s going on, and that our teachers also know, what’s what’s acceptable.”

The district says they want to update their policy to include film, videos and other forms of digital media, that could be considered controversial.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Latest News

Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
Most common Victim's Rights Act crimes January to December 2021
After the Crash
Proposition 123
Proposition 123 for Grand Junction
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction