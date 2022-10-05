Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction

A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that Grand Junction is hosting for the public.(Water Lantern Festival)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has announced a new special event for Grand Junction residents and visitors, called Water Lights at Night.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.

“Water lanterns have been used in many different cultures for thousands of years and their meaning can be a very personal one,” stated Ken Sherbenou, Parks and Recreation director. “Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is hoping this event brings the community together for good food and the company of neighbors, friends, and family.”

Admission is free, and there will be live music as well as a variety of food trucks that you can purchase food from. Attendees are also more than welcome to bring their own picnic and lawn chairs or blankets.

Attendees can purchase a lantern online to decorate and launch during the event, lanterns are $6. Lantern kits ordered online will be available to be picked up at the event, or they can be purchased the evening of the event for $8. Each lantern kit contains a paper lantern, a LED powered tea-light, and a black marker. Purchasers are welcome to bring additional markers to brighten their designs.

Sunset is at approximately 6:35 p.m. and lanterns will be launched at approximately 6:45.

Lanterns will be retrieved by staff at the end of the event and no trash will be left behind. Lantern launchers are welcome to retrieve their lanterns at the end but there are no guarantees that owners will be reunited with their specific lantern.

Additional information on this event can be found on the City of Grand Junction website.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Latest News

KJCT GJ TREE RULES
KJCT ELEX FINANCE LAWS
KJCT GJ TASTE TEST
Dog parks are the only places in Grand Junction where dogs are permitted off-leash, and...
Seasonal closure for certain sections of Las Colonias Dog Park