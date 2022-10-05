Valley sunshine, mountain rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday is starting off with plenty of sunshine around much of the Western Slope, primarily over the lower elevations. Clouds and a few light showers were still lingering around the southeastern corner of the region. While we’ll continue to see sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 70s across the valleys, clouds and scattered showers will be possible along the San Juan Mountains and portions of the Continental Divide into the afternoon. The best rain chances will generally be south of Highway 50 and east of Highway 550. Some of the highest elevations of the San Juan Mountains and portions of the Continental Divide could see a few snowflakes as some moisture sticks around into the evening. Skies will clear out across the region overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s in the lower elevations.

A few more clouds will become more widespread across the region into Thursday and Friday, but the better rain chances continue to stay along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures will continue to stay right around average for this time of year in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will continue to increase into the weekend, and some slightly smaller rain chances will turn us cooler into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday should be a day where rain stays limited to the higher elevations of the Western Slope, then Tuesday is looking to be a pretty wet day at times all across the region. We’ll take all of the rain we can continue to get for now. Grand Junction’s yearly rainfall deficit is now down to 0.73 inches, while Montrose is now under an inch and a half behind normal at 1.41 inches.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

