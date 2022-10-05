Sunshine and near-seasonable weather holds for now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our week is moving along, and we’re enjoying near-normal temperatures - even if they are one or two degrees above normal. And we’re enjoying some sun. Mornings have been cool, and afternoons are generally comfortable. We’re not finished with that just yet.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 6:50 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s around 6 PM to mid-60s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 44 degrees around Montrose, 47 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly sunny with more clouds over the mountains, especially the San Juans. Areas of rain and high-elevation snow are likely over the San Juans. A rain shower or two may stray away from the mountains to around Montrose or Cortez, but the rest of us will stay dry beneath sunshine. High temperatures will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 72 degrees around Montrose, 74 degrees around Delta, and 69 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next rain maker is shifting in timing as it’s moving a little big slower than previously expected. Sunday and Monday may still have some rainy spots, but that’s look less and less likely over time. Moisture will steadily increase throughout the depth of the atmosphere, and the environment will gradually become more favorable for rain. Tuesday looks like biggest rain day, but even then it may be that some areas stay dry.

Cooler Next Week

What may become the bigger deal is the colder air that follows that storm system. Long-range forecasts are showing strong signs of some big cooling late next week. Trends strongly favor below-normal temperatures. Normal for Saturday the 15th is 67 degrees for a high and 40 degrees for a low. It’s too early to know for sure whether this will be our first freeze of the season. It’s possible. If it doesn’t happen, we’ll be close.

