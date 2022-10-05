Proposition 123 for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The median price for a home went up 20 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. Now, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is pushing for Proposition 123 which will allow more affordable housing here in the Grand Valley. Prop. 123 was approved earlier this year to be on November’s ballot. Mayor Stout says if this is voter-approved, it will make housing more affordable, lower rent, and build more affordable housing.

When speaking at a press conference on Tuesday she said, “it shouldn’t be luck and sacrifice that gets people a home in this community.” Mayor Stout said she knows firsthand just how difficult it can be to find a home that fits a budget.

Proposition 123 is something Mayor Stout is very proud of because it will cost taxpayers nothing. She says, “this does not raise taxes, this is a solution for a crisis we’re facing across the state and very acutely here on the Western Slope.”

For more information about Proposition 123 visit the proponent’s website below.

www.yes123.co.com

