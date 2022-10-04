Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Latest News

Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a new term. Justices are, from left, Amy Comey...
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Hollywood sign is getting...
Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
US to require more rest between shifts for flight attendants
The Federal aviation officials announced on Tuesday that flight attendants will soon get more...
FAA's new rule for flight attendants: will it make flying safer?