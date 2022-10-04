Sunny, near-seasonable temperatures this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drier, cooler weather will settle into Western Colorado this week. The normal high temperature at Grand Junction for October 3 is 73 degrees. The normal low temperature is 45 degrees. We’ll be near or slightly warmer than this, but overall it will be a dry, near-seasonable week.

First Freeze

The average first freeze date at Grand Junction is October 18th. We’re within two weeks of that, but there’s no guarantee it happens on October 18th. The earliest first freeze on record happened in 1903. It happened on September 15th. The latest first freeze on record was November 26th. That happened in 1965. There’s no sign of our first freeze happening within the next ten days.

This Week’s Setup

Low pressure and its trailing cold front will move away to our east. High pressure will build into the Mountain States from the west. The solid north-to-south wind flow will keep a steady cool air flow from Canada into Colorado. Mornings this week will be mostly in the mid-to-upper 40s. Highs will in the low-to-mid 70s with upper 60s in cooler spots.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. A few stray showers are possible, especially over higher elevations. Most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool from near 70 at 6 PM to mid-60s at 8 PM. Sunset is at 6:53 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 49 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 70 degrees around Montrose, 73 degrees around Delta, and 70 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Rain Maker

An upper level low pressure wave will set us up for a period of unsettled weather on Sunday and Monday. Overall, this system doesn’t yet look like a big deal for us. It’s just enough to bring more clouds and some rainy spots. Between now and then, rain will be confined to the San Juans and adjacent areas, including a small chance for a stray shower around Montrose and Cortez. Within the San Juans, some snow is possible on peaks higher than about 12,000 feet. Snow levels can come down a little lower at night.

