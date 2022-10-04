Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Karma'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Karma'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!

Karma is ten-year-old petite Pitbull. Although she is a senior dog, Karma has the energy of a young dog. She doesn’t get along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older adults who have the time for her.

Karma walks well on a leash and knows some basic commands.

If you’re interested in adopting Karma, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops the puck during the second period of the...
NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops the puck during the second period of the...
NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
The Verizon logo.
Verizon outage reported in Grand Junction
Grand Junction housing market
Grand Junction housing market unpredictable post-pandemic