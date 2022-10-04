Man dies in skydiving accident, police say

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.(DeLand Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man died in a skydiving accident Monday in Florida, police said.

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.

When officers arrived, they found the skydiver dead on the scene.

Police said the accident is under investigation, but there was a “parachute malfunction and hard landing.”

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

DeLand is located about 40 miles north of Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Latest News

Country icon Loretta Lynn has died at age 90.
Loretta Lynn dies at age 90
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park