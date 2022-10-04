Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Arnie Stapleton, AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL.

The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs knee surgery and will miss at least a month and maybe longer.

Murray is a 10th-year pro who has appeared in 128 career NFL games with the Raiders, Vikings, Ravens and Saints.

He ran 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday.

Williams tore his right ACL and LCL on his first second-half carry Sunday in the Broncos’ 32-23 loss at Las Vegas.

In that game, his backup, Melvin Gordon had a fumble on his first carry that was returned for a 68-yard touchdown and No. 3 running back Mike Boone had a couple of drops and missed a couple of blitz pickups.

The Broncos (2-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Latest News

Police Lights
Key suspect in murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops the puck during the second period of the...
NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops the puck during the second period of the...
NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Karma'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’